Human Rights Observatory

Architecture after COVID: how the pandemic inspired building designers

By Albena Yaneva, Professor Architectural Theory, University of Manchester
The COVID pandemic has led to a radical rethinking of the limits of architecture and tested the skill and innovation of architects like never before.The Conversation


