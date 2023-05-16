Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Private equity: when big profits come at a heavy price for human rights

By David Birchall, Senior Lecturer in Law, London South Bank University
Nadia Bernaz, Associate Professor of Law, Wageningen University
Share this article
Private equity is an enormously powerful and wealthy industry that has a huge impact on the public and their human rights. As a sector, it holds around US$4.4 trillion (£3.5 trillion) in assets, while in the US, one in every 14 workers is employed by a company owned by a private equity firm.

These firms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zelensky's European tour has won critical support for Ukraine's counter-offensive
~ National anthems: how composers in South Africa and India are reimagining them
~ How does food get contaminated? The unsafe habits that kill more than 400,000 people a year
~ Did South Africa sell arms to Russia? Only a series of unlikely scenarios could have made it possible
~ Talking to babies may contribute to brain development – here's how to do it
~ Making movies in video games: why the film world is finally ready to take ‘machinima’ seriously
~ Architecture after COVID: how the pandemic inspired building designers
~ What an exhibition by artists of the Vietnamese diaspora says about home and belonging
~ Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me -- Netflix doc seeks to reclaim model’s legacy, despite problematic contributors
~ AI: evolution is making us treat it like a human, and we need to kick the habit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter