Human Rights Observatory

Gender pay gap: how new EU pay transparency laws will make men and women's wages more equal

By Sara Benedi Lahuerta, Assistant Professor in Law, University College Dublin
Katharina Miller, Adjunct professor, IE University
Laura Carlson, Professor in Law, Stockholm University
Even though 90% of Europeans think it’s unacceptable for women to be paid less than men, the average EU gender pay gap remained close to 13% in 2021. And there has been only a 4 percentage point decrease over the previous decade. This is despite the EU encouraging member states to implement legislation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
