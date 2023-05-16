Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Approves Law for ‘Deforestation-Free’ Trade

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Amazon River in the Amazon rainforest, in Leticia, Colombia, April 1, 2023.  © 2023 Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Today, the European Union adopted an important new law requiring EU-based companies to ensure their imports and exports are “deforestation-free” and not driving human rights abuses. The European Union Deforestation-Free Products Regulation puts the onus on companies registered in EU member states to ensure seven agricultural commodities – cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soy, and wood – that they import or export have not been…


© Human Rights Watch -
