Human Rights Observatory

Russia Threatens Ukrainians Who Refuse Russian Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A newly built apartment block, part of Russia’s efforts to swiftly reconstruct severely damaged Mariupol, occupied by Russia since May 2022, February 15, 2023. © 2023 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing a simplified procedure for issuing Russian passports to residents of Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizka, Khersonska, Donetska, and Luhanska regions of Ukraine. The decree states that Ukrainian citizens or those holding “passports” issued by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk…


© Human Rights Watch -
