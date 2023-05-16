Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's political elites switch parties with every election – how this fuels violence

By Gilbert M. Khadiagala, Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS), University of the Witwatersrand
Barely seven months after leaving office, Kenya’s former president Uhuru Kenyatta is battling to keep together the party that won him a second term and a majority in parliament in 2017. His Jubilee Party performed dismally in the 2022 election. Only 25 out of 290 members of parliament,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
