Want more good ideas from your workers? Try giving them a reward – and a choice
By Aichia Chuang, Professor of Organizational Behavior, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Greg R. Oldham, Professor emeritus, Tulane University
Jing Zhou, Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs, Mary Gibbs Jones Professor of Management, Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University
Ryan Shuwei Hsu, Associate Professor in the Department of Business Administration, National Chengchi University
A recent study found that offering workers a choice of what type of reward they would like for offering good suggestions increased the volume of submissions and their creativity too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023