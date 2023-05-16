Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US has a long history of state lawmakers silencing elected Black officials and taking power from their constituents

By Rodney Coates, Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Miami University
Mississippi legislators have enacted a law that would create a new judicial system covering the state’s capital city, Jackson, in place of the current county court system.

Set to take effect July 1, 2023, the move by a Republican-dominated legislature has been criticized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
