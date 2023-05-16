Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court is using digital evidence to investigate Putin – but how can it tell if a video or photo is real or fake?

By Ronald Niezen, Professor of Practice, Departments of Sociology and of Political Science / International Relations, University of San Diego
Digital evidence is becoming a routine fixture for war crimes investigations, including the one focused on Ukraine, changing the landscape for international tribunal investigations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
