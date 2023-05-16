Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID fatigue: cognitive behavioural therapy could help people manage persistent symptoms – new research

By Rhiannon Phillips, Reader in Health Psychology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
Could CBT, a widely used form of ‘talking therapy’, help people who have persistent fatigue after having COVID? A recent study suggests it could.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s Year 4 students have not lost ground on reading, despite pandemic disruptions
~ Kenya's political elites switch parties with every election – how this fuels violence
~ Why we should embrace the joy of dressing 'outside of the lines' like Gen Z
~ Why the west needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal
~ Nigeria’s street food adds to the plastic problem – green leaves offer a solution
~ COVID-19's total cost to the economy in US will reach $14 trillion by end of 2023 – new research
~ Want more good ideas from your workers? Try giving them a reward – and a choice
~ US has a long history of state lawmakers silencing elected Black officials and taking power from their constituents
~ International Criminal Court is using digital evidence to investigate Putin – but how can it tell if a video or photo is real or fake?
~ The Nation of Islam: A brief history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter