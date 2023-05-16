Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Prosecution appeal prolongs ordeal of rescue workers Seán Binder and Sarah Mardini

By Amnesty International
Today, the Supreme Court of Greece will hear an appeal by a prosecutor that could result in the misdemeanours case against refugee rescue volunteers Sarah Mardini and Seán Binder back to court for a new trial. Ahead of the hearing, Adriana Tidona, Migration Researcher at Amnesty International, said: “Sarah Mardini and Seán Binder should never […] The post Greece: Prosecution appeal prolongs ordeal of rescue workers Seán Binder and Sarah Mardini appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


