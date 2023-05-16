Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cultural diplomacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and Ukraine in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

By Yulia Abibok
On the evening of the Eurovision Grand Final, Ternopil, the home city of Ukraine's 2023 Eurovision contestant, TVORCHI, was brutally shelled by Russian forces.


© Global Voices -
