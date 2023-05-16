Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child marriages in Indonesia increase women's depression, research shows

By Danusha Jayawardana, Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University
Using data from more than 5,000 Indonesian women, I found that marrying early – particularly by age 18 – leads to higher depression.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
