A pandemic silver lining: how kids in some disadvantaged schools improved their results during COVID
By Andrew Miller, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of Newcastle
Jenny Gore, Laureate Professor of Education, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Leanne Fray, Senior Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Students from schools in low-income communities did not suffer significant “learning loss” during the pandemic years of 2020-2021, but instead improved in certain areas of study.
That’s one key finding from our research, published recently in the journal The Australian Educational Researcher.
In fact, we found students considered most at risk of “learning loss” during the pandemic actually achieved greater growth in mathematics and equivalent growth in reading in 2021 when compared…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023