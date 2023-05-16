Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saturn: we may finally know when the magnificent rings were formed

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
Saturn’s rings are one of the jewels of the solar system, but it seems that their time is short and their existence fleeting.

A new study suggests the rings are between 400 million and 100 million years old – a fraction of the age of the solar system. This means we are just lucky to be living in an age when the giant planet has its magnificent rings. Research also reveals that they could be gone in another 100 million years.

The rings were first observed in 1610 by the astronomer Galileo Galilei…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
