Government plans to use NDIS purchasing power to help save billions – but they shouldn't put products before people
By Libby Callaway, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre and Occupational Therapy Department, School of Primary and Allied Healthcare, Monash University
Natasha Layton, Senior Research Fellow: Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre, Monash University
Plans to use buying power to save money on assistive technology for NDIS participants should be approached with caution. Otherwise, savings may come at the cost of a person-first approach.
- Monday, May 15, 2023