Human Rights Observatory

Murujuga's rock art is being destroyed – where is the outrage?

By Benjamin Smith, Professor of Archaeology (World Rock Art), School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Archaeologists speak out against the removal of three rock art panels to pave the way for the construction of a new fertiliser factory in Western Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
