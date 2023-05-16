Tolerance.ca
4 ways to bring down rent and build homes faster than Labor's $10 billion housing fund

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Treasurer Jim Chalmers is the first in decades to declare war on what he calls the “pain of rising rents”.

His first budget, in October, and his second, this month, contained a suite of measures designed to stop rents going “through the roof”. By far the biggest of those – the blockbuster – was a A$10 billion Housing…The Conversation


