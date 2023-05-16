Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guess What? Mem Fox’s children's book has been banned in Florida as 'pornography' – but bathing is not a sexual act

By Sarah Mokrzycki, Lecturer, Victoria University
Book bans in Ron DeSantis’s Florida have censored beloved Australian Mem Fox – for an illustrated character’s bath. But blanket nudity bans teach children bodies are ‘inherently sexual’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
