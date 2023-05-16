Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: No Letup in Crackdown on Cabinda Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Independence Movement of Cabinda protesting against the arrest of activist in Cabinda in February 2019. © 2019 Private (Johannesburg) – The Angolan government should immediately end its longstanding crackdown on political and human rights activists in the oil-rich province of Cabinda, Human Rights Watch said today. Since President João Lourenço took office in September 2017, Cabinda authorities have arbitrarily arrested and detained over 100 activists for engaging in human rights and peaceful pro-independence activities in the province. In the most recent…


© Human Rights Watch -
