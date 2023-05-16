Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On cycling, chicken shit, and alternate futures

By natematias
Share this article
Cycling through Pajaro, California after the devastating flooding of April 2023, J. Nathan Matias wonders what his life might have been if his body had withstood the dangers of farm work.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: No Letup in Crackdown on Cabinda Activists
~ Do high top shoes actually reduce ankle sprain risk? Here's what the research says
~ Is Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
~ How butterflies conquered the world: a new 'family tree' traces their 100-million-year journey across the globe
~ 'Please do not assume the worst of us': students know AI is here to stay and want unis to teach them how to use it
~ Government plans to use NDIS bulk-buying power to help save billions – but they shouldn't put products before people
~ Breaking the mould: why rental properties are more likely to be mouldy and what's needed to stop people getting sick
~ Our hybrid media system has emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ hate – what can we do about it?
~ Turkey's presidential election – how Erdoğan defied the polls to head into runoff as favorite
~ What a viral meme about Evander Kane can tell us about white supremacy in hockey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter