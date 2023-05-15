Do high top shoes actually reduce ankle sprain risk? Here's what the research says
By Kristin Graham, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Helen Banwell, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Ryan Causby, Dean of Programs (Allied Health), University of South Australia
Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia
The ankle protection provided by high-top shoes may not be enough to reduce sprain risk significantly. In fact, this design may reduce athletic performance, and increase risk of ankle sprain for some.
- Monday, May 15, 2023