Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do high top shoes actually reduce ankle sprain risk? Here's what the research says

By Kristin Graham, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Helen Banwell, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Ryan Causby, Dean of Programs (Allied Health), University of South Australia
Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia
The ankle protection provided by high-top shoes may not be enough to reduce sprain risk significantly. In fact, this design may reduce athletic performance, and increase risk of ankle sprain for some.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
