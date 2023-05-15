Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

By Marian Makkar, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Share this article
On May 10, Netflix dropped its four-part docuseries, Queen Cleopatra. Executive produced by actress Jada Pinkett-Smith as part of her African Queens series, Queen Cleopatra focuses on Cleopatra VII, the last pharaoh of Egypt, through testimonies and dramatic reenactments.

The docuseries has been met with backlash over Cleopatra being depicted as Black. It is viewed as a form of cultural misrepresentation and historical revisionism. These point to Netflix’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How butterflies conquered the world: a new 'family tree' traces their 100-million-year journey across the globe
~ 'Please do not assume the worst of us': students know AI is here to stay and want unis to teach them how to use it
~ Government plans to use NDIS bulk-buying power to help save billions – but they shouldn't put products before people
~ Breaking the mould: why rental properties are more likely to be mouldy and what's needed to stop people getting sick
~ Our hybrid media system has emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ hate – what can we do about it?
~ Turkey's presidential election – how Erdoğan defied the polls to head into runoff as favorite
~ What a viral meme about Evander Kane can tell us about white supremacy in hockey
~ Wellbeing is so last year – Labour's 'no frills' budget points to an uninspiring NZ election
~ Justice Yvonne Mokgoro: South Africa’s trailblazing defender of justice, human dignity and the constitution
~ Fewer swimming lessons and lifeguard shortages make swimming even riskier this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter