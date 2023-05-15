Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking the mould: why rental properties are more likely to be mouldy and what's needed to stop people getting sick

By Rebecca Bentley, Professor of Social Epidemiology and Director of the Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Tim Law, Guest lecturer and Practice Lead — Building Sciences, at Restoration Industry Consultants
Share this article
Mould is a health hazard and renters are most at risk. Here experts in health, law, building and construction examine the problem of mould in homes and offer guidance for both renters and landlords.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
~ How butterflies conquered the world: a new 'family tree' traces their 100-million-year journey across the globe
~ 'Please do not assume the worst of us': students know AI is here to stay and want unis to teach them how to use it
~ Government plans to use NDIS bulk-buying power to help save billions – but they shouldn't put products before people
~ Our hybrid media system has emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ hate – what can we do about it?
~ Turkey's presidential election – how Erdoğan defied the polls to head into runoff as favorite
~ What a viral meme about Evander Kane can tell us about white supremacy in hockey
~ Wellbeing is so last year – Labour's 'no frills' budget points to an uninspiring NZ election
~ Justice Yvonne Mokgoro: South Africa’s trailblazing defender of justice, human dignity and the constitution
~ Fewer swimming lessons and lifeguard shortages make swimming even riskier this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter