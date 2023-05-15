Breaking the mould: why rental properties are more likely to be mouldy and what's needed to stop people getting sick
By Rebecca Bentley, Professor of Social Epidemiology and Director of the Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Tim Law, Guest lecturer and Practice Lead — Building Sciences, at Restoration Industry Consultants
Mould is a health hazard and renters are most at risk. Here experts in health, law, building and construction examine the problem of mould in homes and offer guidance for both renters and landlords.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 15, 2023