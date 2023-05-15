Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey's presidential election – how Erdoğan defied the polls to head into runoff as favorite

By Salih Yasun, PhD Candidate, Indiana University
Share this article
Turkish voters will be heading back to the polls on May 28 after no candidates managed to gain more than half the votes. But incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was boosted by a stronger-than-expected showing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
~ How butterflies conquered the world: a new 'family tree' traces their 100-million-year journey across the globe
~ 'Please do not assume the worst of us': students know AI is here to stay and want unis to teach them how to use it
~ Government plans to use NDIS bulk-buying power to help save billions – but they shouldn't put products before people
~ Breaking the mould: why rental properties are more likely to be mouldy and what's needed to stop people getting sick
~ Our hybrid media system has emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ hate – what can we do about it?
~ What a viral meme about Evander Kane can tell us about white supremacy in hockey
~ Wellbeing is so last year – Labour's 'no frills' budget points to an uninspiring NZ election
~ Justice Yvonne Mokgoro: South Africa’s trailblazing defender of justice, human dignity and the constitution
~ Fewer swimming lessons and lifeguard shortages make swimming even riskier this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter