What a viral meme about Evander Kane can tell us about white supremacy in hockey
By Teresa Anne Fowler, Assistant Professor, Education, Concordia University of Edmonton
Shannon D. M. Moore, Assistant professor of social studies education, Department of Curriculum Teaching and Learning, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
The viral Kane vs. Karen meme invites the viewer to see the parallels between the actions of a white female hockey fan, surrounded by white onlookers, towards a Black player surrounded by referees.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 15, 2023