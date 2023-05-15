Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro: South Africa’s trailblazing defender of justice, human dignity and the constitution

By Omphemetse Sibanda, Executive Dean and Full Professor, Faculty of Management and Law, University of Limpopo
Many great legal minds have made important contributions to the development of the law, justice and constitutionalism in South Africa. One figure who stands out as a particularly influential jurist of the era is retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro. She was among the first justices of the country’s new constitutional court, serving from 1994 to 2009.

Researchers at South Africa’s Human Sciences Research CouncilThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
