Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer swimming lessons and lifeguard shortages make swimming even riskier this summer

By Audrey R. Giles, Professor in Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Sofia Pantano, Masters Student, Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Umerdad Khudadad, PhD Student, School of Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Every year, hundreds of Canadians drown in avoidable water-related incidents. Gaps in swimming lessons, lifeguard shortages and climate change may make water-based activities even riskier this summer.

Many of the protective factors that used to be in place — like swimming lessons and supervised settings for swimming — are in short supply, while warmer weather is encouraging people to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
