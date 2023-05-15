Fewer swimming lessons and lifeguard shortages make swimming even riskier this summer
By Audrey R. Giles, Professor in Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Sofia Pantano, Masters Student, Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Umerdad Khudadad, PhD Student, School of Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Every year, hundreds of Canadians drown in avoidable water-related incidents. Gaps in swimming lessons, lifeguard shortages and climate change may make water-based activities even riskier this summer.
Many of the protective factors that used to be in place — like swimming lessons and supervised settings for swimming — are in short supply, while warmer weather is encouraging people to…
