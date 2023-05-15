Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arts activities can provoke empathy and inspire youth action on urgent UN global goals

By Benjamin Bolden, Associate Professor; UNESCO Chair in Arts and Learning, Queen's University, Ontario
For young people seeking to engage with the world’s most critical challenges, the UN Sustainable Development Goals can serve as an entry point. The arts open up possibilities to take action.The Conversation


