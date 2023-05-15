Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia has one of Africa's most ambitious housing policies – but the lottery-based system is pulling communities apart

By Hone Mandefro, Ph.D Candidate and Public Scholar, Concordia University
Ethiopia’s mass housing project has built and transferred half-a-million houses in two decades – but it’s damaging the social fabric of communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
