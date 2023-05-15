Thriving in the face of adversity: Resilient gorillas reveal clues about overcoming childhood misfortune
By Stacy Rosenbaum, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Michigan
Robin Morrison, Postdoctoral Fellow in Animal Behavior, University of Exeter
In many animals, including humans, adverse events in youth have lasting negative health effects over the life span. But new research suggests something different is going on in mountain gorillas.
Monday, May 15, 2023