You shed DNA everywhere you go – trace samples in the water, sand and air are enough to identify who you are, raising ethical questions about privacy
By Jenny Whilde, Adjunct Research Scientist in Marine Bioscience, University of Florida
Jessica Alice Farrell, Postdoctoral associate, University of Florida
Environmental DNA provides a wealth of information for conservationists, archaeologists and forensic scientists. But the unintentional pickup of human genetic information raises ethical questions.
- Monday, May 15, 2023