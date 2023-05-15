Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Getting too excited can stop men from orgasming – but there’s a solution

By Konstantin Blyuss, Reader in Mathematics, University of Sussex
Yuliya Kyrychko, Reader in Mathematics, University of Sussex
The way sex is portrayed in pop culture films and music could easily give you the idea that it, at least physically, should happen easily - particularly for men.

Sex may seem like a straightforward activity but it actually involves a high degree of coordination between the brain and body parts. Recent data suggests that erectile dysfunction affects around one in five UK men, with the figure rising to 50%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
