Millions of young South Africans are jobless: study finds that giving them 'soft' skills like networking helps their prospects
By Chijioke Nwosu, Senior Lecturer, University of the Free State
Alexis Habiyaremye, Associate Professor in the School of Economics, University of Johannesburg
Thomas Habanabakize, Researcher in School of Economics and Finance, Tshwane University of Technology
A mismatch between the skills employers want and what young people have is the major cause of youth unemployment in South Africa. Soft skills are key.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 15, 2023