Human Rights Observatory

Schmigadoon!: darker musical influences make season two a more complex, but satisfying watch

By Jodie Passey, PhD Candidate, Lancaster University
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Schmigadoon! series one and two.

Apple TV’s musical comedy Schmigadoon! has just aired its second series. It follows couple Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in their adventures in the magical town of Schmigadoon, which they stumble across while backpacking.

The musical town of the show’s first season is an amalgamation of the golden age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s. Think


© The Conversation -
