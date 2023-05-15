Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before and after the Nakba: Palestinian literature of resistance and love for a lost homeland

By Atef Alshaer, Senior Lecturer in Arabic Studies, University of Westminster
When a society experiences oppression and trauma, literature helps its people by giving them a voice and reinforcing their identity. It gives the trauma those people have suffered a universal resonance. So it is for Palestinians, whose literature – particularly that of resistance – plays this role. Indeed, Palestinian writers have been noted for articulating their pain and suffering, but also for their contribution to bringing hope and aesthetic enrichment through literature.

Palestinian literature is part of a broader Arabic literature that extends back to the pre-Islamic era. It is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
