Human Rights Observatory

How corporations use greenwashing to convince you they are battling climate change

By Tom Lyon, Professor of Sustainable Science, Technology and Commerce and Business Economics, University of Michigan
Many corporations claim their products are “green-friendly.” But how do you know if what they’re selling is truly eco-safe? SciLine interviewed Thomas Lyon, professor of sustainable science, technology and commerce at the University of Michigan, on how to buy environmentally sustainable products, whether carbon credits actually work and the prevalence of greenwashing.

Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
