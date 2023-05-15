Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Supreme Court's ruling on humane treatment of pigs could catalyze a wave of new animal welfare laws

By David Favre, Professor of Law, Michigan State University
Share this article
The Supreme Court has upheld a controversial California law requiring pork sold in-state to be humanely raised, no matter where it’s produced. Pork producers say it could drive up food prices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Millions of young South Africans are jobless: study finds that giving them 'soft' skills like networking helps their prospects
~ The Diplomat: Netflix show suggests the US-UK special relationship needs some TLC
~ The UK needs a new industrial strategy or it will lose the global green subsidy race
~ Succession and Scotland: Logan Roy and the art of 'nation branding'
~ Schmigadoon!: darker musical influences make season two a more complex, but satisfying watch
~ What would aliens learn if they observed the Earth? Our study provides an answer
~ We're using VR to help find the next generation of basketball stars
~ Before and after the Nakba: Palestinian literature of resistance and love for a lost homeland
~ 8th Street Samba: here’s why the authentic collaboration behind the ‘perfect sneaker’ matters
~ Black and Bold Queens is a new children's book celebrating women in Ghana's history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter