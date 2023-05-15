After a brutal presidential election campaign, Turkey is headed to a run-off contest. Here's why
By Mehmet Ozalp, Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation and Executive Member of Public and Contextual Theology, Charles Sturt University
With no clear winner in last weekend’s election, Turks will again go to the polls in a run-off elections between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kamal Kilicdaroglu.
