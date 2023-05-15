Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastics Treaty: Phase Out Fossil Fuels to End Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A burning flare seen at an oil extraction area located in Lakie, Lubusz Voivodeship. © 2021 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – Governments negotiating a Global Plastics Treaty should ensure that it addresses the role of fossil fuels in plastic production and includes human rights protections, Human Rights Watch said today. Countries, businesses, and civil society organizations will meet in Paris beginning on May 29, 2023, for a second round of talks on an international legally binding treaty on plastic pollution and are expected to mandate a “zero draft” treaty for consideration…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My child has a cough, so what's wrong with using cough syrup?
~ How to change our collective mindset to tackle ecological crisis?
~ Thailand is on the verge of a new democratic spring, but obstacles could stand in the way
~ Human Rights Watch Wins Two Webby Awards
~ Chemical Weapons: Protect Integrity of Global Ban
~ Eurovision under the shadow of war: how the 2023 contest highlighted humanitarianism, empathy and solidarity
~ Albanese's ratings improve in a post-budget Newspoll; left to control NSW upper house
~ Home support work in NZ is already insecure and underpaid – automation may only make it worse
~ EU: New business sustainability law must be strengthened to protect human rights
~ We have all heard social media can impact women's body image – but it isn't all bad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter