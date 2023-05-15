Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Wins Two Webby Awards

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Human Rights Watch has won two 2023 Webby Awards, the leading international prize honoring excellence on the internet. One award is for a series of social media videos that draw attention to human rights abuses in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The second Webby is for an interactive campaign about online learning products that may have surveilled children and harvested personal data during Covid-19 school closures. Human Rights Watch also received a Webby Honoree distinction for the video #WelcomeToCanada, which is part of a larger campaign urging the Canadian government to abolish its immigration…


© Human Rights Watch -
