Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chemical Weapons: Protect Integrity of Global Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Government representatives convene for a meeting of the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague, Netherlands, November 2019. © 2019 Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (The Hague, May 15, 2023) – Governments should protect the integrity of the international treaty banning chemical weapons by fully carrying out its provisions and by ensuring accountability for any violations, Human Rights Watch said today. A Review Conference of the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention is scheduled to take place in The Hague on May 15-19, 2023. “Governments should use the Review…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
