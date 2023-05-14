Home support work in NZ is already insecure and underpaid – automation may only make it worse
By Leon Salter, Postdoctoral Fellow, Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation, Massey University
Lisa Vonk, Doctoral Candidate, School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
The introduction of ‘care apps’ has been sold as improving efficiency and even pay rates for homecare providers. But a new study suggests it may only be exacerbating existing problems in the industry.
- Sunday, May 14, 2023