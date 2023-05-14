Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We have all heard social media can impact women's body image – but it isn't all bad

By Kim Toffoletti, Associate Professor of Sociology, Deakin University
Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Rebecca Olive, Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, RMIT University
While there is more than a decade of research into the negative effects of social media, a new study shows how women are taking control of their own online spaces to create more positive experiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
