Ableism and disablism – how to spot them and how we can all do better
By Kelsey Chapman, Research Fellow Dignity Project, Griffith University
Angel Dixon, Researcher, Griffith University
Elizabeth Kendall, Professor, Director, Griffith Inclusive Futures, Griffith University, Griffith University
Katie Kelly, Research fellow, Griffith University
Disability has been called the world’s largest minority and is a group any person can join at any time in their life. It befits us all to dismantle discrimination.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 14, 2023