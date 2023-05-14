Tolerance.ca
Why we’ll keep finding meaning in the 'Oedipus Rex' plague drama far beyond COVID-19

By Lynn Kozak, Associate professor, History and Classical Studies, McGill University
During COVID-19, the world remembered Oedipus was not just a psycho-sexual drama. Such is the richness of a play enfolded in rich layers of myth.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
