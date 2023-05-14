Learning from COVID-19: The global health emergency has ended. Here's what is needed to prepare for the next one
By Julianne Piper, Research Fellow, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance; Scientific Director, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
After previous public health emergencies likes SARS and H1N1, there was renewed investment in pandemic preparedness, but it was not sustained. We cannot make the same mistake after COVID-19.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 14, 2023