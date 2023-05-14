Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Souleymane Cissé is honoured as one of Africa's boldest and most pioneering film-makers

By David Murphy, Professor of French and Postcolonial Studies, University of Strathclyde
Souleymane Cissé is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest African film-makers of all time – and the world’s most prestigious film festival, Cannes, agrees. The Mali-born director has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Carrosse d’Or (the Golden Coach) award. David Murphy, a critic and scholarThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
