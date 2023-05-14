Tolerance.ca
Most east African refugees are hosted close to borders – it's a deliberate war strategy

By Kara Ross Camarena, Assistant Professor, Loyola University Chicago
There are close to 4 million people living in refugee camps across Africa. Of the more than 300 camps, nearly 70% are situated within 30km-50km of an international border. They include some of the largest camps in the continent, such as Kakuma in northern Kenya, Nyarugusu in western Tanzania and Bidibidi in north-western Uganda.

The closer the camp is to an international border, the easier it is for people on both sides of the border to interact.

What this means is that healthy refugees in Kakuma,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
