Human Rights Observatory

USA: At border, humanitarian delegation witnesses an end of Title 42 without chaos and cruelty of new asylum ban

By Amnesty International
A delegation of prominent national civil and immigrant rights leaders led by the Haitian Bridge Alliance visited locations in the Texas Rio Grande Valley and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas to bear witness to the end of Title 42 and the implementation of number of punitive policies along the border, including a new asylum ban.  […] The post USA: At border, humanitarian delegation witnesses an end of Title 42 without chaos and cruelty of new asylum ban appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
